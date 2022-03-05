No. 18 UConn vs. DePaul: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 UConn Huskies have already secured themselves a first-round bye in next week’s Big East Tournament and will look to close the regular season out on a positive note this evening when battling the DePaul Blue Demons.

UConn (21-8, 12-6 Big East) stumbled on the road on Wednesday, falling 64-62 at Creighton. The Huskies trailed for the entire game and were down by as much as 16 points in the first half. They still managed to make it a game in the second half but came up just short of making the comeback. RJ Cole had 21 points while Adama Sanogo followed with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

DePaul (15-14, 6-13 Big East) has put together a three-game winning streak coming towards the end of the regular season, last taking down Marquette with a 91-80 victory on Wednesday. The Blue Demons won this game in the first 10 minutes of the second half, outscoring the Golden Eagles 33-16 during this period. Javon Freeman-Liberty led the way with 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

How to watch DePaul vs. UConn

When: Saturday, March 5, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV: Fox

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -10

Total: 140.5

The Pick

DePaul +10

DePaul is rolling a little bit towards the end of the season and has the chance to put another scare in UConn like it did in late January. Take the points with the Blue Demons.

