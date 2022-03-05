Indiana vs. No. 8 Purdue: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers will close out their regular season with a home matchup with their in-state rival Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.

Purdue (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) lost a chance at the Big Ten regular season title on Tuesday night with a three-point road loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, which knocked down consecutive shots from long range off the glass to win. The Boilermakers will look to avoid a third consecutive loss despite having an offense that rates No. 1 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. Jaden Ivey is the team’s leading scorer with 17.4 points per game.

Indiana (18-11, 9-10 Big Ten) needs wins to feel safe heading into Selection Sunday, and a road victory against a top-10 team would be huge for their resume. The Hoosiers lost 66-63 at home to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night despite a 19-point, 9-rebound performance from their top player Trayce Jackson-Davis.

How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue

When: Saturday, March 5, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -10

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Indiana +10

Even on the road, the Hoosiers should be in a good position to cover a point spread this high against a very good team. Indiana has every reason to be motivated for a fantastic performance with the combination of fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot and playing their rival. The Hoosiers won this matchup 68-65 in January and while they may not come away with a victory, they should keep it close on Saturday afternoon.

