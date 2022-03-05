No. 16 USC vs. No. 17 UCLA: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Battle of Los Angeles will close out the Pac-12 regular season slate tonight as the No. 16 USC Trojans heads across town to Pauley Pavilion to meet the No. 17 UCLA Bruins.

USC (25-5, 14-6 Pac-12) was dominated by Arizona on Monday, falling 91-71 in its final home game of the season. The Trojans didn’t lead for a single second in this contest and was never within striking distance of the Wildcats. Max Agbonkpolo came off the bench and led with 14 points.

UCLA (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) spent its Monday night triumphing in Seattle, downing Washington in a 77-66 road victory. After a slow start in the first half, the Bruins turned things up in the second half and flipped the game, outscoring the Huskies 24-8 in the first 10 minutes of the second period. Jaime Jaquez stepped up big with a 30 point, nine rebound performance.

How to watch USC vs. UCLA

When: Saturday, March 5, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -7.5

Total: 136.5

The Pick

USC +7.5

USC won the first battle between these two rivals by three points and will be facing a UCLA team that might be missing Johnny Juzang for a third consecutive game. This is bound to be another tight ballgame so take the points with the Trojans.

