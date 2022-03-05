No. 4 Duke vs. North Carolina: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Mike Krzyzewski has been the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils since 1980, winning numerous ACC titles and five national championships in his 40-plus year career in Durham, North Carolina. Tonight, Coach K will coach his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium when his No. 4 Blue Devils play host to their archrival North Carolina Tar Heels for this monumental night.

Duke (26-4, 16-3 ACC) is rolling heading into the final home game for its legendary head coach, rattling off seven straight victories. The Blue Devils last demolished Pittsburgh in an 86-56 beatdown on Tuesday, a game where Trevor Keels led with 27 points.

North Carolina (22-8, 14-5 ACC) is looking to spoil the festivities for its longtime nemesis and is gliding in with a four-game win streak that has possibly taken it off the bubble. The Tar Heels last downed Syracuse in an 88-79 overtime victory on Monday, a game where Armando Bacot had 17 points and 18 rebounds while Brady Manek offered up 22 points.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke

When: Saturday, March 5, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -11.5

Total: 153.5

The Pick

North Carolina +11.5

Duke rolled by 20 in the previous matchup between these two teams but North Carolina isn’t going to roll over like it did one month ago. The Tar Heels have played themselves off the bubble and will be fired up to make things uncomfortable for their rival on a special night. Take the points with UNC.

