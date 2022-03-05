No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 21 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

It’s the regular season finale for the the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks and they will have a chance to claim at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title this afternoon when hosting the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.

Kansas (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) narrowly avoided a third-straight loss on Thursday when it edged TCU in a 72-68 home victory. This was a tight, back-and-forth matchup for the duration of the game before the Jayhawks broke off a 7-0 run to establish some cushion late. They managed to hold off a last-minute comeback attempt by the Horned Frogs to hang on. Ochai Agbaji had 22 points in the win.

Texas (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) went down in its final home game on Monday, falling to Baylor 68-61. The Longhorns held a three-point lead at halftime but quickly fell behind in the second half and couldn’t quite catch back up with the Bears. Both Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop dropped 13 points each in the loss.

How to watch Texas vs. Kansas

When: Saturday, March 5, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -6.5

Total: 138

The Pick

Under 138

Texas took the previous matchup between these two teams 79-76 and it’ll try to slow this game down to take the Allen Fieldhouse crowd out of it. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.