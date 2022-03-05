No. 3 Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 3 Baylor Bears will close out the regular season this evening and will have an opportunity to claim at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title when facing the Iowa State Cyclones.

Baylor (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) picked up its nation-leading 12th Quad 1 victory when taking down Texas 68-61 on Monday. The Bears trailed the Longhorns by three at halftime but grabbed control in the second half and never looked back. James Akinjo dropped 19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists while Adam Flagler also had 19 points.

Iowa State (20-10, 7-10 Big 12) had an abysmal showing when falling 53-36 to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Cyclones shot just 28.3% from the field and only scored six points in the final 10 minutes of the ballgame. Izaiah Brockington dropped 13 points in the loss.

How to watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, March 5, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -12

Total: 132

The Pick

Over 132

Iowa State’s poor performance on Wednesday was an outlier and the team has proven that it’s more than capable of putting up 70+ a game. These are two defensive oriented teams but they should be able the hit the over here.

