No. 2 Arizona vs. California: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats have already locked up the Pac-12 regular season title and before they enter next week’s conference tournament as the top seed, they will host the California Golden Bears this afternoon for Senior Day.

Arizona (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) handled its business on Thursday when downing Stanford 81-69. The Wildcats trailed by two at the half before grabbing control in the early stages of the second half and never looked back. Bennedict Mathurin led with 24 points and five rebounds while Christian Koloko followed with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Cal (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) got walloped by Arizona State in a 71-44 stomping on Thursday. The Bears didn’t lead for a single second in the matchup, shooting just 31% from the field in an abysmal shooting night. Jalen Celestine was the only Cal player to score in double digits with 11 points.

How to watch Arizona vs. California

When: Saturday, March 5, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 live, Pac-12 Now App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -22

Total: 141

The Pick

Cal +22

Arizona could very well dominate Cal here but with the Wildcats already having the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament locked up, they could very well downshift here and empty out the bench early. Take the Bears to cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.