Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 272

UFC 272 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. The main card consists of five matches that are scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV. That is subject to change depending on the timing for the early preliminary card and the preliminary card that proceeds it. The main event of the evening is a welterweight bout between #1 Colby Covington and #6 Jorge Masvidal.

Covington enters with a professional fighting record of 16-3. He is most recently coming off a loss to Kamaru Usman in November of 2021. Of the three losses on his record, two have been to Usman and a win against Masvidal could give him a third shot at the gold that Usman wears. Covington is the favorite with -335 odds.

Masvidal has a record of 35-15. He has had his own share of problems with Usman as both of his two most recent fights have been losses to Usman. Most recently, he lost to Usman by a second-round knockout in April of 2021. This will be the first time he has faced off against Covington. Masvidal is the underdog with +260 odds.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on Saturday, March 6th.

Money line odds

Covington: -335

Masvidal: +260

