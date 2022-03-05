 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 272

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal fight at welterweight in the main event of UFC 272. We break down the odds.

By TeddyRicketson
Kamaru Usman of Nigera attempts to block a punch from Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

UFC 272 comes to you live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 5th. The main card consists of five matches that are scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV. That is subject to change depending on the timing for the early preliminary card and the preliminary card that proceeds it. The main event of the evening is a welterweight bout between #1 Colby Covington and #6 Jorge Masvidal.

Covington enters with a professional fighting record of 16-3. He is most recently coming off a loss to Kamaru Usman in November of 2021. Of the three losses on his record, two have been to Usman and a win against Masvidal could give him a third shot at the gold that Usman wears. Covington is the favorite with -335 odds.

Masvidal has a record of 35-15. He has had his own share of problems with Usman as both of his two most recent fights have been losses to Usman. Most recently, he lost to Usman by a second-round knockout in April of 2021. This will be the first time he has faced off against Covington. Masvidal is the underdog with +260 odds.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on Saturday, March 6th.

Money line odds

Covington: -335
Masvidal: +260

