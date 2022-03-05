How public is betting and DFS considerations for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272 comes to you live on Saturday, March 5th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and features five fights. The main event of the night is a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. It is scheduled to get started around 12:15 a.m., but that is subject to change with the pacing of the matches preceding it.

Covington enters with a professional fighting record of 16-3. He is most recently coming off a loss to Kamaru Usman in November of 2021. Of the three losses on his record, two have been to Usman and a win against Masvidal could give him a third shot at the gold that Usman wears. Covington is the favorite with -335 odds.

Masvidal has a record of 35-15. He has had his own share of problems with Usman as both of his two most recent fights have been losses to Usman. Most recently, he lost to Usman by a second-round knockout in April of 2021. This will be the first time he has faced off against Covington. Masvidal is the underdog with +260 odds.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on Saturday, March 5.

Odds and Betting splits

Colby Covington: -335 (46% of action, 68% of bets)

Jorge Masvidal: +260 (54% of action, 32% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Colby Covington By KO, TKO or DQ: +350 (22% of action, 15% of bets)

Colby Covington By Submission: +800 (10% of action, 11% of bets)

Colby Covington By Decision: -125 (35% of action, 34% of bets)

Jorge Masvidal By KO, TKO or DQ: +400 (24% of action, 26% of bets)

Jorge Masvidal By Submission: +2500 (3% of action, 5% of bets)

Jorge Masvidal By Decision: +1000 (6% of action, 7% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (1% of action, 2% of bets)

Colby Covington: $9400

Jorge Masvidal: $6800

Covington is going to cost a pretty penny for your UFC DFS lineup, but he should be worth it. His average DFS output is about 103.9 points which are nearly 20 more points higher than anyone else competing on the main card. Masvidal is the cheapest fighter on the main card that you could put into your lineup. If you want a more well-rounded lineup, Masvidal is your guy. If you are going to want to get the most bang for your buck, even if it means sacrificing other parts of your lineup, throw Covington in there.

