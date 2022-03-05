Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

On Saturday, March 5th DAZN will present a boxing PPV. The event will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are tentatively scheduled for 11:15 p.m. ET. That can change depending on the fights preceding it. The PPV is headlined by a super flyweight contest between Roman Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez that will be for the WBC Diamond and WBA super flyweight titles.

Originally, this match was supposed to see Gonzalez defend his belts against Juan Francisco Estrada which would have been the third fight of their rivalry. Unfortunately, Estrada was forced to pull out of the fight after testing positive for COVID-19. Martinez has stepped up so we still have our PPV headliner.

Gonzalez enters with a 50-3 record and has 41 knockout victories in that span. Martinez is 18-1 with 14 knockouts so even on short notice he still poses a threat to Gonzalez. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gonzalez is the favorite with -140 odds which makes Martinez the underdog with +115 odds.

Full Card for Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez