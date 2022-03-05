Michal Ryba vs. Jozef Jurko: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

On Saturday, March 5th, we will see Salek vs. Sour 2 take place from Brno, Czech Republic at Sono Centrum. While the main event of the event is a Czech heavyweight title fight, the penultimate match of the night is for the Czech Light Heavyweight Title and it will be between Michal Ryba (5-8-1) and Jozef Jurko (7-4-1). The title is vacant at the moment so this rematch between Ryba and Jurko will have one of them leaving with some new gold. The main card will get started at 12:00 p.m. ET.

As mentioned, this will be the second time that Ryba and Jurko have met in the ring. In December of 2021, they met as part of the Czech Union of Professional Boxers. They were the headline of the event and it ended in a draw due to a majority decision. This will be each boxer’s first match since and they will both be looking to make a statement and leave with the title.

