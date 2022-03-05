 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each linebacker at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

By DKNation Staff
Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Curtis Hodges (86) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.&nbsp; Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the linebackers on display.

First, the linebackers will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the linebackers will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of coverage, tackling, and shedding drills.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Linebackers

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Christopher Allen LB Alabama
Troy Andersen LB Montana State
Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma
Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati
Terrel Bernard LB Baylor
Darien Butler LB Arizona State
Chance Campbell LB Mississippi
Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
Damone Clark LB LSU
Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
JoJo Domann LB Nebraska
Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina
Isaiah Graham-Mobley LB Boston College
Jake Hansen LB Illinois
Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M
Christian Harris LB Alabama
D'Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State
Drake Jackson LB USC
Jermaine Johnson II LB Florida State
Nate Landman LB Colorado
Devin Lloyd LB Utah
Boye Mafe LB Minnesota
Zakoby McClain LB Auburn
Micah McFadden LB Indiana
Jeremiah Moon LB Florida
Chad Muma LB Wyoming
Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma State
Mike Rose LB Iowa State
Josh Ross LB Michigan
Jack Sanborn LB Wisconsin
Nephi Sewell LB Utah
Brandon Smith LB Penn State
Baylon Spector LB Clemson
Channing Tindall LB Georgia
Quay Walker LB Georgia
Tre Williams LB Arkansas

