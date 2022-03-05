LB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the linebackers on display.
First, the linebackers will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the linebackers will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of coverage, tackling, and shedding drills.
We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.
2022 NFL Combine data: Linebackers
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Christopher Allen
|LB
|Alabama
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Montana State
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Baylor
|Darien Butler
|LB
|Arizona State
|Chance Campbell
|LB
|Mississippi
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|JoJo Domann
|LB
|Nebraska
|Jeremiah Gemmel
|LB
|North Carolina
|Isaiah Graham-Mobley
|LB
|Boston College
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|Illinois
|Aaron Hansford
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|D'Marco Jackson
|LB
|Appalachian State
|Drake Jackson
|LB
|USC
|Jermaine Johnson II
|LB
|Florida State
|Nate Landman
|LB
|Colorado
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Minnesota
|Zakoby McClain
|LB
|Auburn
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|Indiana
|Jeremiah Moon
|LB
|Florida
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Rose
|LB
|Iowa State
|Josh Ross
|LB
|Michigan
|Jack Sanborn
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Nephi Sewell
|LB
|Utah
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Clemson
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Georgia
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|Tre Williams
|LB
|Arkansas