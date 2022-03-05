DL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the defensive lineman on display.
First, the defensive lineman will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the defensive linemen will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of tackling and shedding drills.
2022 NFL Combine data: Defensive line
2022 NFL Combine data: Defensive line
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Amaré Barno
|DL
|Virginia Tech
|Nik Bonitto
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Thomas Booker
|DL
|Stanford
|Matthew Butler
|DL
|Tennessee
|Zach Carter
|DL
|Florida
|Micheal Clemons
|DL
|Texas A&M
|DJ Davidson
|DL
|Arizona State
|Jordan Davis
|DL
|Georgia
|Kalia Davis
|DL
|UCF
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DL
|Penn State
|Noah Elliss
|DL
|Idaho
|Kingsley Enagbare
|DL
|South Carolina
|Neil Farrell
|DL
|LSU
|Jonathan Ford
|DL
|Miami
|Haskell Garrett
|DL
|Ohio State
|Jeffrey Gunter
|DL
|Coastal Carolina
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Houston
|Chris Hinton
|DL
|Michigan
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DL
|Michigan
|Jordan Jackson
|DL
|Air Force
|Tyree Johnson
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Travis Jones
|DL
|Connecticut
|George Karlaftis
|DL
|Purdue
|DeMarvin Leal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Jesse Luketa
|DL
|Penn State
|DeAngelo Malone
|DL
|Western Kentucky
|Phidarian Mathis
|DL
|Alabama
|Marquan McCall
|DL
|Kentucky
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DL
|UCLA
|David Ojabo
|DL
|Michigan
|Esezi Otomewo
|DL
|Minnesota
|Joshua Paschal
|DL
|Kentucky
|Jayden Peevy
|DL
|Texas A&M
|LaBryan Ray
|DL
|Alabama
|John Ridgeway
|DL
|Arkansas
|Dominique Robinson
|DL
|Miami (Ohio)
|Myjai Sanders
|DL
|Cincinnati
|Tyreke Smith
|DL
|Ohio State
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|DL
|Notre Dame
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DL
|Oregon
|Cameron Thomas
|DL
|San Diego State
|Isaiah Thomas
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DL
|Iowa State
|Travon Walker
|DL
|Georgia
|Sam Williams
|DL
|Mississippi
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Alex Wright
|DL
|UAB
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Georgia