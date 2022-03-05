 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2022 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each defensive linemen at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

By BenHall1
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 NFL season over, the next big NFL event we have is the NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, we have the NFL Combine where the best prospects from college football are invited to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches, general managers, and even sometimes owners. Here we will see the defensive lineman on display.

First, the defensive lineman will take their measurements where they take the prospects height, weight, hand size, arm length, and wing span. After that, the defensive linemen will do the bench press where they lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. The they will do the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and shuttle run. Lastly, they go through on-field workout which is a series of tackling and shedding drills.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

2022 NFL Combine data: Defensive line

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Amaré Barno DL Virginia Tech
Nik Bonitto DL Oklahoma
Thomas Booker DL Stanford
Matthew Butler DL Tennessee
Zach Carter DL Florida
Micheal Clemons DL Texas A&M
DJ Davidson DL Arizona State
Jordan Davis DL Georgia
Kalia Davis DL UCF
Arnold Ebiketie DL Penn State
Noah Elliss DL Idaho
Kingsley Enagbare DL South Carolina
Neil Farrell DL LSU
Jonathan Ford DL Miami
Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State
Jeffrey Gunter DL Coastal Carolina
Logan Hall DL Houston
Chris Hinton DL Michigan
Aidan Hutchinson DL Michigan
Jordan Jackson DL Air Force
Tyree Johnson DL Texas A&M
Travis Jones DL Connecticut
George Karlaftis DL Purdue
DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M
Jesse Luketa DL Penn State
DeAngelo Malone DL Western Kentucky
Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama
Marquan McCall DL Kentucky
Otito Ogbonnia DL UCLA
David Ojabo DL Michigan
Esezi Otomewo DL Minnesota
Joshua Paschal DL Kentucky
Jayden Peevy DL Texas A&M
LaBryan Ray DL Alabama
John Ridgeway DL Arkansas
Dominique Robinson DL Miami (Ohio)
Myjai Sanders DL Cincinnati
Tyreke Smith DL Ohio State
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DL Notre Dame
Kayvon Thibodeaux DL Oregon
Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State
Isaiah Thomas DL Oklahoma
Eyioma Uwazurike DL Iowa State
Travon Walker DL Georgia
Sam Williams DL Mississippi
Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma
Alex Wright DL UAB
Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia

