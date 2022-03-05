Tomas Salek vs. Pavel Sour: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

On Saturday, March 5th, we will see Salek vs. Sour 2 take place from Brno, Czech Republic at Sono Centrum. The PPV will feature nine total fights on the main card. There are two title fights on the main card with the penultimate fight of the night being for the Czech Light Heavyweight Title between Michal Ryba and Jozef Jurko.

The highlight main event of the night will feature Tomas Salek and Pavel Sour competing for the Czech Heavyweight Title. The PPV will get started at 12:00 p.m. ET. With this being the second meeting of the competitors, their first matchup occurred in April of 2019 and it saw Salek come away with the unanimous decision.

Salek enters with a 15-3 professional fighting record. Most recently, he was victorious against Michal Reissinger in October of 2021 when he won by unanimous decision. Sour enters with an overall 14-7 record, but he is coming off a loss. He picked up a big win on January 8th and then agreed to a quick turnaround for his next fight on January 22nd against Oleksandr Zakhozhyi. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a smart move as he went down to a third-round knockout. With a little more time to recover, Sour is going to look to avenge his first loss to Salek from 2019.

Live stream details aren’t available just yet, but we’ll be sure to update should the broadcast become available.

Full Card for Tomas Salek vs. Pavel Sour 2