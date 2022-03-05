NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Pennzoil 400

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 6th with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2021, the race was won by Kyle Larson with a time of 2:52:07. Joey Logano won the race in both 2020 and 2019 with times of 2:58:11 and 2:35:11, respectively.
Qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 will take place on Saturday, March 5th, but may have a different format than you expect. Here is the usual format on oval courses from NASCAR.com:
- 15-minute warm-up/practice, separated into two groups
- Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) – single car, 1 lap
- Top five transfer to Final Round
- Qualifying Round 1 (Group B) – single car, 1 lap
- Top five transfer to Final Round
- Qualifying Final Round – single car, 1 lap
For the 2022 Pennzoil 400 though, the full field will comprise one group for the Cup practice that starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. That practice will be extended to 35 minutes to give teams additional on-track time and split the difference with the change in format.
That practice will lead directly into a single-car, single-lap qualifying that will be split up into two groups. The top five drivers from each of the groups will then advance to the second round of qualifying. This fight for the pole consists of another single-car, single-lap run.
2022 Entry List, Pennzoil 400
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|Team Penske
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|44
|Greg Biffle
|Chevrolet
|NY Racing Team
|45
|Kurt Busch
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|77
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Ford
|Live Fast Motorsports
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing