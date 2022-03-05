 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Pennzoil 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
The field is reset after a crash during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series- Pennzoil race on March 4, 2018 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 6th with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2021, the race was won by Kyle Larson with a time of 2:52:07. Joey Logano won the race in both 2020 and 2019 with times of 2:58:11 and 2:35:11, respectively.

Qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 will take place on Saturday, March 5th, but may have a different format than you expect. Here is the usual format on oval courses from NASCAR.com:

  • 15-minute warm-up/practice, separated into two groups
  • Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) – single car, 1 lap
  • Top five transfer to Final Round
  • Qualifying Round 1 (Group B) – single car, 1 lap
  • Top five transfer to Final Round
  • Qualifying Final Round – single car, 1 lap

For the 2022 Pennzoil 400 though, the full field will comprise one group for the Cup practice that starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. That practice will be extended to 35 minutes to give teams additional on-track time and split the difference with the change in format.

That practice will lead directly into a single-car, single-lap qualifying that will be split up into two groups. The top five drivers from each of the groups will then advance to the second round of qualifying. This fight for the pole consists of another single-car, single-lap run.

2022 Entry List, Pennzoil 400

# Driver Manufacturer Team
# Driver Manufacturer Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
15 Garrett Smithley Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
44 Greg Biffle Chevrolet NY Racing Team
45 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing

More From DraftKings Nation