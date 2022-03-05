How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pennzoil 400 via live online stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. Since Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an oval, there will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice for all cars and then they’ll be separated into groups.

Qualifying round 1 (group A) is single car and will be one lap, with the top transferring to the final round. Qualifying round 2 (group B) will follow the same format. Then there will be one qualifying final round to wrap it up.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400

Date: Saturday, March 5th

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list