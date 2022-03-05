 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pennzoil 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch qualifying for NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. Since Las Vegas Motor Speedway is an oval, there will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice for all cars and then they’ll be separated into groups.

Qualifying round 1 (group A) is single car and will be one lap, with the top transferring to the final round. Qualifying round 2 (group B) will follow the same format. Then there will be one qualifying final round to wrap it up.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400

Date: Saturday, March 5th
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Entry List, Pennzoil 400

# Driver Manufacturer Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
15 Garrett Smithley Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
44 Greg Biffle Chevrolet NY Racing Team
45 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing

