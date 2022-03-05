How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 5th with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Historically, this has been one of the first five races of the racing season and that is no different this year. In 2021, the event was won by A.J. Allmendinger with a time of 2:38:10.

The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2020, Chase Briscoe with the race with a time of 2:19:44, but that is more the anomaly as in 2019 Kyle Busch won with a time of 2:35:12.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the race with +400 odds. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+450), Justin Allgaier (+700), A.J. Allmendinger (+800) and Daniel Hemric (+900) as the remaining racers with the five best odds to come away with a win.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Saturday, March 5th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 truck series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.