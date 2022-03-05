 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Alsco Uniforms 300 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Tommy Joe Martins, driver of the (44) AAN Adjusters Chevrolet, hits the wall in turn 2 during the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 5th with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Historically, this has been one of the first five races of the racing season and that is no different this year. In 2021, the event was won by A.J. Allmendinger with a time of 2:38:10.

The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2020, Chase Briscoe with the race with a time of 2:19:44, but that is more the anomaly as in 2019 Kyle Busch won with a time of 2:35:12.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the race with +400 odds. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+450), Justin Allgaier (+700), A.J. Allmendinger (+800) and Daniel Hemric (+900) as the remaining racers with the five best odds to come away with a win.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Saturday, March 5th
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 truck series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying results

Pos Driver Car # Time
Pos Driver Car # Time
1 AJ Allmendinger 16 29.318
2 Josh Berry 8 29.508
3 Riley Herbst 98 29.55
4 Noah Gragson 9 29.619
5 Landon Cassill 10 29.645
6 Daniel Hemric 11 29.648
7 Ryan Truex 18 29.726
8 Sheldon Creed 2 29.769
9 Sam Mayer 1 29.891
10 John Hunter Nemechek 26 29.901
11 Ty Gibbs 54 30.016
12 Jeremy Clements 51 30.022
13 Brett Moffitt 02 30.144
14 Jade Buford 48 30.181
15 Austin Hill 21 30.233
16 Justin Allgaier 7 30.281
17 Alex Labbe 36 30.298
18 Brandon Brown 68 30.305
19 Matt Mills 5 30.326
20 Ryan Sieg 39 30.334
21 Brandon Jones 19 30.393
22 Joe Graf Jr. 07 30.42
23 Kaz Grala 45 30.42
24 Kyle Sieg 38 30.518
25 Anthony Alfredo 23 30.528
26 Kyle Weatherman 92 30.55
27 Bayley Currey 4 30.583
28 Ryan Vargas 6 30.628
29 Stefan Parsons 99 30.658
30 JJ Yeley 66 30.72
31 CJ McLaughlin 28 30.754
32 Mason Massey 91 30.755
33 Brennan Poole 47 30.901
34 Myatt Snider 31 31.036
35 Ryan Ellis 44 31.336
36 David Starr 08 31.418
37 Joey Gase 35 31.921
38 Stan Mullis 13 32.849
39 Jesse Iwuji 34 36.596
40 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
41 Josh Williams 78 TBD

