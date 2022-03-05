 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Cars hit turn 2 during the Xfinity Series - Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on July 17, 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 5th with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. In 2021, A.J. Allmendinger won with a time of 2:38:10. In 2020, Chase Briscoe was going particularly quick and ran the race in 2:19:44 for the win. In 2019, it was Kyle Busch that earned the checkered flag with a time of 2:35:12.

This year, at DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win the race with +400 odds. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+450), Justin Allgaier (+700), A.J. Allmendinger (+800) and Daniel Hemric (+900) as the remaining racers with the five best odds to come away with a win.

