Dalen Terry: Status of Arizona forward for game against Cal on Saturday

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats will go for their third consecutive victory when they close out their regular season with a home game against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, and it appears they will have Dalen Terry available to them.

Terry exited Thursday’s win over the Stanford Cardinal late in the second half and never returned. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg on his way to the locker room. Terry returned to the bench but never re-entered.

Terry was apparently cleared to play but did not come back as the game was already out of hand. He is expected to take the floor in this matchup. Terry played in all 30 games this season and averages 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists with 1.1 steals per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 22-point favorite, which is also where the line opened. The total sits at 141.