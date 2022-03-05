Johnny Juzang: Status of UCLA guard for game against USC on Saturday

The No. 17 UCLA Bruins will go for their third consecutive victory when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans on Saturday night to close out the regular season. UCLA has been without their leading scorer Johnny Juzang for the last two games with an ankle injury and is questionable to return on Saturday night.

In 23 games this season, Juzang averages 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has not taken the floor since February 24th. However, the Bruins won the last two games without Juzang in the rotation, and they are coming off a 77-66 road victory over the Washington Huskies on Monday night.

The winner of Saturday night’s game will claim the No. 2 spot in the Pac-12 standings behind the Arizona Wildcats.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are listed as a 7.5-point favorites, down from the opening line of -8. The total sits at 136.5.