LJ Cryer: Status of Baylor guard for game against Iowa State on Saturday

The No. 3 Baylor Bears will close out the regular season with a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night as they head into postseason play looking to defend their national championship. The Bears have been without one of their top players LJ Cryer for a while, and they could be without him once again.

Cryer played in one game since January 25th when he played just 15 minutes on February 16th. In 19 games this season, he is the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game.

The Bears won four consecutive games, and they’re coming off victories over the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Longhorns in their last two matchups. Baylor is in the mix to be one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket comes out in a couple weeks.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Bears are listed as a 12-point favorite, and the total sits at 132.