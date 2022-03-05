Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 5

Saturday’s NBA slate will feature six games, and I’ve narrowed down the best bets for player props to take a look at throughout the day’s action.

All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dejounte Murray over 1.5 3-pointers (-110)

As a team, the San Antonio Spurs don’t shoot a ton of 3-pointers, but they are likely to let some shots fly from deep on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets force teams into shooting plenty of 3-pointers as they’re allowing teams to shoot the second highest amount per game. Dejounte Murray is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers per game, and he should go over that number with more attempts as he did in his last time out.

Stephen Curry over 24.5 points (-120)

The Golden State Warriors will look to end a three-game losing skid when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and Stephen Curry is set up for a big night offensively. He’s averaging 25.7 points per game this season, and he will go up against a Lakers team that will maximize the total possessions in this game. Los Angeles ranks No. 3 in possessions per game, so Curry should have more scoring opportunities.

Andrew Wiggins over 2.5 assists (+125)

Wiggins should surpass his average of 2.2 assists per game for the same reason above. The Warriors will likely have more possessions thanks to the Lakers’ style of play, and getting this number with plus-odds is fantastic value considering Wiggins has nine assists in the last two games.

