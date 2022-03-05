NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 5

We’re searching solid value plays that could add to your NBA DFS point totals for Saturday’s slate of games. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,900

Vincent has been one of the main beneficiaries of Kyle Lowry’s absence, and that should continue to be the case. He had an off night in his last time out, but he had consecutive games of scoring at least 20 points with quality 3-point shooting.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors, $4,800

Poole is carving out a bigger role in the Golden State offense, and is coming off a 23-point performance in his last time out. He is averaging 16.2 points per game this season, and that alone is quality value when you’re getting him under a $5,000 price.

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,600

If you are looking for a cheap price at the center position, you could do worse than Eubanks. He has played in three games with his new team and scored a combined 26 points with 18 rebounds over the last two contests.