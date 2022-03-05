Myrtle Beach Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, previous winners

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Marathon will take place on Saturday, March 5th. This race, unlike others, never missed a running due to the pandemic. In 2021, the race was only delayed until May but was still able to happen. The race will get started at 7:00 a.m. ET and marathon runners will have a time limit of 6 hours and 30 minutes to complete the race!

Start time

Both the half-marathon and the full marathon will get started at 7:00 a.m. ET.

How to watch

It doesn’t appear that the race will be streamed so the only way to watch the race will be live and in person! Attendees are recommended to park near Broadway at the Beach, but also be aware that there will be some road closures due to the race.

Course map

Information on the course map can be found here. It will bring up a Google maps overview of the area and you can play with various selections to see the start and end points for both the 5k, half marathon and full marathon.

Who won the last race?

In 2021, the Myrtle Beach Marathon was won by Ken Rideout with a time of 2:30:58. That was the fastest time for a male winner since 2014. Kelly Proctor won the women’s race and she was from the Masters division. She finished in 2:52:45 which was the fastest time record since 2011.