Little Rock Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, road closures, previous winners

The Little Rock Marathon returns on Sunday, March 6th. The race wasn’t held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Little Rock Marathon is unique in that it claims to be the “Race for Every Pace” in Arkansas. There is an eight-hour time limit for the marathon and so they are accustomed to people walking the event without a problem. If interested, they also offer a free, year-round training program to help those interested in running for fun as well as improving their overall health and fitness.

Start time

The general start to the marathon will be at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How to watch

There doesn’t seem to be a stream for the race this year, so the only way to catch it will be in person.

Course map

A general map of the course can be found here. If you are wanting specifically the turn-by-turn directions then you will want to check out this.

For those driving to the event, or if you are going to be trying to maneuver around the racers, there is information towards the bottom of this page for road closures.

Who won the last race?

For the men running, they will be trying to unseat Jeremy Provence who won the race in 2019 (2:42:23) and in 2020 (2:42:47). In 2020, the winner for the women racing was Tia Stone with a time of 3:07:10. Stone also won the race in 2016, 2017, and 2018.