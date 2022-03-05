How the public is betting NBA games on Saturday, March 5th

There are just six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime contest featuring Warriors-Lakers headlining the day. Here’s how the public is betting on these contests, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 5

The majority of action is coming in on favorites against the spread, except for the Grizzlies. Memphis is only getting 24 percent of all wagers ATS, as bettors seem to have confidence in Orlando’s recent form. 76 percent of bets are backing the Magic to cover the 15.5-point spread.

Five of the six games are seeing more action on the over, with Spurs-Hornets being the lone game going under. That’s likely due to the high total, which is at 241. What’s surprising here is there are no close splits in terms of bets, with the slimmest margin being 73-27 split on one category.

The moneyline totals are also as expected, although it looks like there could be some hopeful Lakers fans trying to find an edge Saturday night. The Spurs are also getting decent action as moneyline underdogs. The 76ers-Heat splits will be adjusted eventually, as James Harden being ruled out has made Miami the clear moneyline favorite.

