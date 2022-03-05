Most popular NBA player prop bets for Saturday, March 5th

With just six games on the Saturday NBA slate, bettors might be somewhat limited when it comes to finding high-upside player props. Here are the most popular props for bettors on Saturday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 5

Bettors like the “Splash Brothers” to live up to their monicker Saturday, with overs on Thompson and Curry 3-point props both featuring in the top five. James’ point total is an interesting one, as he’s averaging 26.3 points in the last four games and has only topped this total once.

Curry over 24.5 points is not surprising when you consider his 3-point prop line is a 3.5, which basically means bettors think he’s hitting at least four triples. Poeltl going over on points, rebounds and assists is a bit out there, although the Spurs big man has surpassed this line on his averages since the All-Star break.

