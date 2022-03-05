NBA same game parlays to consider for Saturday, March 5

We’ve got six games in the NBA Saturday, with Warriors-Lakers headlining the slate as ABC’s primetime matchup. That leaves bettors a bit limited in terms of same game parlay options, but here are three plays we feel good about for Saturday’s contests.

Same Game Parley 1 (+235)

Mavericks-Kings over 224.5

Domantas Sabonis over 15.5 points

Harrison Barnes 1+ 3-pointeres

Luka Doncic is questionable, so there are no props involving him at the moment. Sabonis has averaged 17.4 points per game since joining the Kings and gets a favorable matchup on the interior against Dallas. Barnes has hit at least one triple in six straight games and is shooting 54.5 percent from deep in that span. If Doncic doesn’t play, then the total might be worth scrapping from the parlay but it is otherwise a fairly safe bet given how both offenses have operated of late.

Same Game Parley 2 (+155)

76ers +1.5 vs. Heat

Joel Embiid 20+ points

James Harden 2+ 3-pointers

Update: Harden has been ruled out, so Tyrese Maxey or Tobias Harris could be used on this parlay. The line is also likely to move towards the Heat more, so Philadelphia could get more points if you back the 76ers to keep this thing close. Something like Heat ATS, Embiid 20+ points and Maxey 2+ 3-pointers could be plus money. We’ll have to wait and see what the lines look like once there’s adjustment for Harden’s absence.

This has been a major winner over the last four games, especially if you took 76ers moneyline instead of ATS. Embiid is averaging 30.0 points per game, while Harden has hit at least two triples in each game he’s played as a Sixer. Philadelphia is also 4-0 in that stretch. The Heat are a bit banged up, but Philly is coming off a game Friday. This could be the opponent where good times come to an end for Embiid and Harden, but you got to keep rolling with what’s been paying off so far.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+215)

Stephen Curry 20+ points

Klay Thompson 2+ 3-pointers

LeBron James 40+ points, rebounds and assists

Warriors ML vs. Lakers

Curry and Thompson had big games the last time Golden State played LA, so look for both to repeat that Saturday. James has been a monster attempting to break the Lakers out of a rut, but his assists are down since the break. In the last three games, he’s combining for 39.4 points, rebounds and assists per contest. The biggest hurdle in this parlay could be Warriors moneyline, as Golden State is 1-5 in its last six games.

