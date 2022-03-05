Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Heat on Saturday

The top 2 teams in the Eastern Conference will take the floor on Saturday night when the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat are at the top of the conference and won five of their last six games, while the 76ers are two games back after winning five straight.

The Heat are 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -115 moneyline odds, making the 76ers -105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 220.5.

76ers vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1

Miami should be excited to return home after consecutive road games, and the Heat had a day off in between games heading into Saturday night. Meanwhile, the 76ers are playing their third game in the last four nights including a back-to-back, so this is an advantageous betting spot for the Heat. Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Jimmy Butler are dealing with injuries, so check for injury news prior to game time. If Miami is without some of those key players, the Sixers may have the edge.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

Both teams do not like to push the pace compared to the rest of the NBA. The Heat rank No. 26 in possessions per game, while the 76ers rank No. 28 in that category. Additionally, both teams are inside the top 10 defensively in opponent shooting percentage.

