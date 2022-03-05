Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Lakers on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will enter their matchup on losing streaks, but someone will put an end to that on Saturday night. Golden State lost three in a row, while Los Angeles lost each of their last four games.

The Warriors are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -300 moneyline odds, making the Lakers +235 underdogs. The point total is set at 224.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +7

The Lakers have a nice travel advantage in this spot as their last five games have been played in Los Angeles, while the Warriors will play in their fifth stadium in their last five matchups. The Lakers are the more desperate team as there is no guarantee they will be in the playoffs at this point, and they should be motivated enough to keep this game close.

Over/Under: Over 224

The Lakers average the third most possessions per game this season, and both teams are inside the top half of the NBA in shooting percentage. The stars should be ready to show out in a matchup between two of the premier franchises in the sport, so expect plenty of points to be scored on Saturday night.

