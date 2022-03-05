OVC Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Ohio Valley Championship is one where the best teams get more days off, and the Morehead State Eagles will look to win three times in 72 hours against the Murray State Racers for the automatic bid in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Racers are likely in anyway due to their impressive record, but the Eagles need this win to have any chance at The Big Dance.

Morehead State: 23-10 (13-5 OVC), 118 NET, 120 KenPom

The Eagles pulled the mild upset of Belmont 53-51 to get here, and are pretty efficient offensively with an eFG of 52.4%. Johni Broome is a double-double machine at 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Eagles go at least eight-deep, and will try to get the ball moving side-to-side to win their third game in three days.

Murray State: 28-2 (18-0 OVC), 23 NET, 26 KenPom

Ja Morant is not back in the mix at Murray State but the Racers do have a nice duo in KJ Williams and Tevin Brown. We’ll see if both players can keep up their stellar production in this title game. Murray State has been on a long winning streak and nearly lost to SEMO in the final conference game of the regular season, which served as a nice wake-up call. We’ll see if the Racers can complete the three-game sweep of Belmont this season.

How to watch the OVC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for OVC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBA

Moneyline: TBA

Total: TBA

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Morehead State: +800

Murray State: -190

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.