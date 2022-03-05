List of teams with an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament

March Madness is here, and the NCAA Tournament field is starting to be filled in with conference tournament champions.
Of the 68 spots available in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, 32 belong to the winners of their Division I conference. The other 36 are selected as at-large berths from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee on Sunday, March 13th.
Four of the 32 automatic bids will head to Dayton, Ohio for the First Four, where two teams will advance to the rest of the tournament. The other 28 will be sent directly to one of the eight first round sites across America.
Here is the complete list of conference tournament winners to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with all 32 teams guaranteed a place in March Madness:
Automatic bids
Ohio Valley: Murray State
Automatic bids still to be decided
American
ACC
America East
Atlantic 10
Atlantic Sun
Big 12
Big East
Big Sky
Big South
Big Ten
Big West
Conference USA
CAA
Horizon League
Ivy
MAAC
MAC
MEAC
MVC
Mountain West
Northeast
Pac-12
Patriot
SEC
Southern
Southland
Summit
Sun Belt
SWAC
WAC
WCC