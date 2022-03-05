List of teams with an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament

March Madness is here, and the NCAA Tournament field is starting to be filled in with conference tournament champions.

Of the 68 spots available in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, 32 belong to the winners of their Division I conference. The other 36 are selected as at-large berths from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee on Sunday, March 13th.

Four of the 32 automatic bids will head to Dayton, Ohio for the First Four, where two teams will advance to the rest of the tournament. The other 28 will be sent directly to one of the eight first round sites across America.

Here is the complete list of conference tournament winners to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with all 32 teams guaranteed a place in March Madness:

Automatic bids

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Automatic bids still to be decided

American

ACC

America East

Atlantic 10

Atlantic Sun

Big 12

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

Big Ten

Big West

Conference USA

CAA

Horizon League

Ivy

MAAC

MAC

MEAC

MVC

Mountain West

Northeast

Pac-12

Patriot

SEC

Southern

Southland

Summit

Sun Belt

SWAC

WAC

WCC