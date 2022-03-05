Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 5

There are only six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime contest of Warriors-Lakers being the banner event of the day. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 5
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
Richaun Holmes (back) questionable
With Holmes questionable, look for Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len to potentially snag more minutes against the Mavericks.
Luka Doncic (toe) questionable
Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable
Maxi Kleber (ankle) OUT
Doncic should be able to power through this issue, while Burke’s status is a little less clear. Dwight Powell is the primary big man with Kleber ruled out, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson will take on bigger roles if Doncic is ruled out.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
Devin Vassell (groin) questionable
Lonnie Walker (back) questionable
With Vassell and Walker questionable, look for Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo to potentially have larger roles Saturday.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT
Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable
PJ Tucker (knee) questionable
Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable
Max Strus (shoulder) questionable
This is not great news for the Heat, who probably don’t really care who they have to throw out there. If this rotation is hampered, it’ll likely be a Philly blowout. Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo might be worth something in fantasy/DFS formats but Butler’s presence is crucial to this team’s success.
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Wendell Carter Jr. (illness) questionable
Carter Jr. missed Friday’s game, so we’ll see if he’s good to go for the back-to-back finale. If he misses this game, Mo Bamba will be in line for major minutes once again.
Kyle Anderson (foot) questionable
Anderson is a role player here, so there likely won’t be much fantasy/DFS consideration here. If he doesn’t play, look for Desmond Bane to take on a few more minutes with De’Anthony Melton possibly getting extra looks as well.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
Justise Winslows (Achilles) OUT
Josh Hart (rest) OUT
Anfernee Simons and Keon Johnson will be in line for major minutes here, especially with Hart also out. Simons might be the only Portland player worth rostering in fantasy/DFS at this point in the season.
Anthony Edwards (knee) TBD
Edwards missed Friday’s game, so we’ll see if he can play Saturday. If he misses this game, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince are Minnesota’s top guys at the small forward position.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Gary Payton II (knee) OUT
Andre Iguodala (back) OUT
Neither of these players will have a huge impact on fantasy/DFS lineups, but Payton II being out likely opens up a starting spot for Jordan Poole.
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Avery Bradley (knee) probable
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable
All three guys are expected to play, although the Lakers are a complete trainwreck right now. James is a fantasy/DFS star, but Bradley and Horton-Tucker barely crack the lineup as value options. Both had decent outings when these teams met in primetime on Saturday about a month ago, but it’s hard to trust any LA player right now.