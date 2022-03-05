Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, March 5

There are only six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with ABC’s primetime contest of Warriors-Lakers being the banner event of the day. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 5

Richaun Holmes (back) questionable

With Holmes questionable, look for Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len to potentially snag more minutes against the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic (toe) questionable

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

Maxi Kleber (ankle) OUT

Doncic should be able to power through this issue, while Burke’s status is a little less clear. Dwight Powell is the primary big man with Kleber ruled out, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson will take on bigger roles if Doncic is ruled out.

Devin Vassell (groin) questionable

Lonnie Walker (back) questionable

With Vassell and Walker questionable, look for Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo to potentially have larger roles Saturday.

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable

PJ Tucker (knee) questionable

Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable

Max Strus (shoulder) questionable

This is not great news for the Heat, who probably don’t really care who they have to throw out there. If this rotation is hampered, it’ll likely be a Philly blowout. Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo might be worth something in fantasy/DFS formats but Butler’s presence is crucial to this team’s success.

Wendell Carter Jr. (illness) questionable

Carter Jr. missed Friday’s game, so we’ll see if he’s good to go for the back-to-back finale. If he misses this game, Mo Bamba will be in line for major minutes once again.

Kyle Anderson (foot) questionable

Anderson is a role player here, so there likely won’t be much fantasy/DFS consideration here. If he doesn’t play, look for Desmond Bane to take on a few more minutes with De’Anthony Melton possibly getting extra looks as well.

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT

Justise Winslows (Achilles) OUT

Josh Hart (rest) OUT

Anfernee Simons and Keon Johnson will be in line for major minutes here, especially with Hart also out. Simons might be the only Portland player worth rostering in fantasy/DFS at this point in the season.

Anthony Edwards (knee) TBD

Edwards missed Friday’s game, so we’ll see if he can play Saturday. If he misses this game, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince are Minnesota’s top guys at the small forward position.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Gary Payton II (knee) OUT

Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Neither of these players will have a huge impact on fantasy/DFS lineups, but Payton II being out likely opens up a starting spot for Jordan Poole.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Avery Bradley (knee) probable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable

All three guys are expected to play, although the Lakers are a complete trainwreck right now. James is a fantasy/DFS star, but Bradley and Horton-Tucker barely crack the lineup as value options. Both had decent outings when these teams met in primetime on Saturday about a month ago, but it’s hard to trust any LA player right now.