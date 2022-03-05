Pick against the spread, over/under for Seton Hall-Creighton on Saturday

The Creighton Blue Jays and Seton Hall Pirates play their regular season finale on Saturday with each looking to improve seeding and build momentum before the Big East Conference Tournament.

Seton Hall Pirates vs Creighton Blue Jays (-1, 135.5)

The Blue Jays will play their third game without starting point guard Ryan Nembhard, who suffered a season ending injury in the team’s win against St. John’s in February.

Without Nembhard, who was averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 4.4 assists per game, the Blue Jays are averaging 57.5 points per game with no clear replacement for dishing out the ball established as Trey Alexander and Alex O’Connell both had five assists in this two game span.

The Pirates enter winners of four straight games behind a front line that is getting an offensive rebound on 32% of their missed shots, which ranks 35th among Division I teams.

Creighton will need to try to get the ball inside as the team is 303rd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage while Seton Hall is 13th nationally in percentage of shots faced that they block.

With Creighton 339th in the country in turnover per possession committed in home games, Seton Hall will get the road win on Saturday.

The Play: Seton Hall Moneyline

