NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as pole position, starting lineup settled for Pennzoil 400

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is back in Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400. We’re providing live updates during Saturday’s session.

By David Fucillo
A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is back for its third race of the 2022 regular season, racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Truck Series wrapped its race on Friday, the Xfinity Series runs Saturday afternoon, and the Cup Series closes the weekend with the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday afternoon.

A day prior to Sunday’s Cup Series race, the circuit will run single-car qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 2:15 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It consists of the field being split into two groups, with every driver running one lap. The five fastest drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying. That group of ten will compete for the pole position.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +500. He’s followed by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott at +800, Ryan Blaney at +1000, and Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Busch at +1200.

We’ll update results as they come in for each round of qualifying until we have a full starting lineup settled. Here is the full field for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race.

2022 Entry List, Pennzoil 400

# Driver Manufacturer Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
15 Garrett Smithley Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
44 Greg Biffle Chevrolet NY Racing Team
45 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing

