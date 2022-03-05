NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as pole position, starting lineup settled for Pennzoil 400

NASCAR is back for its third race of the 2022 regular season, racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Truck Series wrapped its race on Friday, the Xfinity Series runs Saturday afternoon, and the Cup Series closes the weekend with the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday afternoon.

A day prior to Sunday’s Cup Series race, the circuit will run single-car qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 2:15 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It consists of the field being split into two groups, with every driver running one lap. The five fastest drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying. That group of ten will compete for the pole position.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +500. He’s followed by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott at +800, Ryan Blaney at +1000, and Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Busch at +1200.

We’ll update results as they come in for each round of qualifying until we have a full starting lineup settled. Here is the full field for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race.