NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as pole position, starting lineup settled for Pennzoil 400

NASCAR is back for its third race of the 2022 regular season, racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Truck Series wrapped its race on Friday, the Xfinity Series runs Saturday afternoon, and the Cup Series closes the weekend with the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday afternoon.
A day prior to Sunday’s Cup Series race, the circuit will run single-car qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 2:15 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. It consists of the field being split into two groups, with every driver running one lap. The five fastest drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying. That group of ten will compete for the pole position.
Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +500. He’s followed by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott at +800, Ryan Blaney at +1000, and Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Kyle Busch at +1200.
We’ll update results as they come in for each round of qualifying until we have a full starting lineup settled. Here is the full field for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race.
2022 Entry List, Pennzoil 400
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|Team Penske
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|Garrett Smithley
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|44
|Greg Biffle
|Chevrolet
|NY Racing Team
|45
|Kurt Busch
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|77
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Ford
|Live Fast Motorsports
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing