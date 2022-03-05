LSU, Alabama fighting for NCAA Tournament position in tight contest

The LSU Tigers and No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide are both fighting for positioning in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with both programs attempting to secure their spot in the dance. The Tigers and Crimson Tide had a great chance to make a late impression on the selection committee Saturday when the teams met in Baton Rouge.

The Crimson Tide were able to avoid disaster late, as officials missed a travel call and ultimately gave Alabama two free throws. Keon Ellis hit both to tie the game at 72-72. Senior Darius Days, who was able to hit a go-ahead jumper late, was unable to hit a potential winner as the game went into overtime.

According to the broadcast, both LSU and Alabama are in the tournament per CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm. Obviously, a win over the opponent on the bubble would elevate that side’s chances of making the tournament for sure.