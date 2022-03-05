No. 13 Tennessee holds off No. 14 Arkansas in a 78-74 thriller on Saturday

Despite blowing a 24-point lead on Saturday, the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers managed to hold off the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks in a 78-74 thriller to close the regular season. The win kept the Vols’ hope for at least a share of the SEC regular season title alive as they can now finish no worse than second in the conference.

Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 SEC) looked like it was going to run away with this one in Knoxville, going up by as many as 24 points in the first half and entering the half holding onto a commanding 50-29 lead.

Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) was not going to go down quietly, however, as it gradually chipped away at the lead throughout the second half until a furious 10-0 run led by JD Notae brought the Razorbacks to within three with 2:05 remaining. Notae would trade free throws with UT’s Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler late and with 11 second remaining, a would be game-tying three by Notae missed the mark. Zeigler would effectively ice the game with a free throw on the other end.

Tennessee now awaits the results from the Auburn-South Carolina game to see where it will be seeded in next week’s SEC Tournament.