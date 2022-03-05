Big South Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

An NCAA Tournament bid will be in the line in Charlotte as the No. 1 seed Longwood Racers will meet the No. 2 Winthrop Eagles in the Big South Championship game. Longwood defeated Winthrop 92-88 on January 29. The Eagles are looking for their third straight Big South title.

Longwood: 25-6 (15-1 Big South), 138 NET, 149 Ken Pom

Longwood has been the standard of the Big South all season long and entered the conference tournament as the odds-on favorite with good reason. The Racers are a Top 20 team in the nation in three-point shooting and that has helped give them the edge in tight situations. 14 of their victories in conference have come within single digits, including Saturday’s 79-70 comeback win over USC-Upstate to get to the championship game.

Winthrop: 23-8 (14-2 Big South), 142 NET, 152 Ken Pom

Winthrop has been right behind Longwood all season long and outside of a few hiccups, have ripped through the Big South itself. The team is rated fifth in the nation in effective FG% at 56.9% and been led by D.J. Burns Jr. all season long. The Eagles rattled off victories over High Point and Gardner-Webb to reach the championship game.

How to watch the Big South Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 6, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

