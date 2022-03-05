Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

It’ll be Loyola-Chicago and Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship to conclude Arch Madness Sunday. The Ramblers are looking to exit the conference with a win and an automatic bid, while the Bulldogs are hoping to spoil Loyola’s run. Here’s how both teams stack up heading into the final.

Loyola-Chicago: 24-7 RECORD (13-5 CONFERENCE), 29 NET, 24 Ken Pom

Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris are familiar to college basketball fans, but the true collective nature of this Loyola team was evident in the win over Northern Iowa. The Ramblers got double-digit scoring contributions from Ryan Swieger and Marquise Kennedy, while four players had six or more rebounds. This team is ready to do some damage in the NCAA Tournament once again, assuming it can clear the final hurdle.

Drake Bulldogs: 23-9 RECORD (13-5 CONFERENCE), 85 NET, 85 Ken Pom

Drake has five players averaging double figures, led by freshman Tucker Devries. This is the type of balance Loyola has trouble dealing with, and the Bulldogs already beat the Ramblers twice this season. It’s hard to top a team three times but Drake has the talent and balance to get the job done in the MVC conference tournament championship.

How to watch the MVC Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: St. Louis, Missouri

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Loyola-Chicago: +130

Drake: +650

