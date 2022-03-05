 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Missouri Valley Conference will give their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the winner on Sunday.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago
Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson drives to the basket against Southern Illinois Salukis forward Troy D’Amico during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena.
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be Loyola-Chicago and Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship to conclude Arch Madness Sunday. The Ramblers are looking to exit the conference with a win and an automatic bid, while the Bulldogs are hoping to spoil Loyola’s run. Here’s how both teams stack up heading into the final.

Loyola-Chicago: 24-7 RECORD (13-5 CONFERENCE), 29 NET, 24 Ken Pom

Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris are familiar to college basketball fans, but the true collective nature of this Loyola team was evident in the win over Northern Iowa. The Ramblers got double-digit scoring contributions from Ryan Swieger and Marquise Kennedy, while four players had six or more rebounds. This team is ready to do some damage in the NCAA Tournament once again, assuming it can clear the final hurdle.

Drake Bulldogs: 23-9 RECORD (13-5 CONFERENCE), 85 NET, 85 Ken Pom

Drake has five players averaging double figures, led by freshman Tucker Devries. This is the type of balance Loyola has trouble dealing with, and the Bulldogs already beat the Ramblers twice this season. It’s hard to top a team three times but Drake has the talent and balance to get the job done in the MVC conference tournament championship.

How to watch the MVC Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. ET
Where: St. Louis, Missouri
TV: CBS
Livestream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Odds for MVC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Loyola-Chicago: +130
Drake: +650

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation