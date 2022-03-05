Mavericks star Luka Doncic OUT Saturday vs. Kings

The Dallas Mavericks will be without star point guard Luka Doncic Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, as he’s dealing with a toe injury.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (toe) is out vs. the Kings today. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) March 5, 2022

Doncic has been a star for the Mavericks, powering the team out of the play-in tournament spots in the West. While Dallas is only three games up on the No. 7 spot, the Mavericks are also just 1.5 games back of the No. 4 seed. That would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Doncic, who was the preseason MVP favorite, is averaging 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in his last 24 contests.

With Doncic out, look for Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to be the primary offensive weapons for Dallas. Dinwiddie will take on more of a distributing role when he likely starts, while Brunson and Finney-Smith put up more shots. We’ll see if this is a one-off absence for Doncic or if the toe keeps him out for a few more games.