No. 8 Purdue survives scare against Indiana 69-67 to close out regular season

Trevion Williams hit what would eventually be the go-ahead basket and added two free-throws as the Purdue Boilermakers survived a scare against the Indiana Hoosiers to close out the regular season with a much-needed win. The Boilermakers won’t have the Big Ten conference title after their loss to Wisconsin but the bigger picture is still intact for Purdue.

The Hoosiers, who are very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble, badly needed this result to bolster their tournament hopes. Indiana will now have to make a deep run in the Big Ten conference tournament while also hoping some other teams on the bubble falter. It’s been a decent campaign for Mike Woodson in his first season but it likely will be a NIT appearance for Indiana.

Williams also missed two free-throws late to potentially give this game away, which has been a problem for Purdue all year. This has been one of the few results Purdue has been on the right side of when referring to close games, but the performance at the stripe needs to be cleaned up for the Boilermakers to go to a Final Four.