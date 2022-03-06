2022 America East Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is on the horizon and the college basketball season is heating up. Before we fully get into the madness, we will have conference tournaments to get through. The America East Conference Tournament will take place between March 6th and March 12th. Unlike other tournaments with a central location, the higher seed will be hosting each game.

In 2021, Hartford won their first-ever America East tournament with a 65-50 victory over UMass Lowell. In previous years, it was Vermont and UMBC that were the teams to beat, so could we be seeing a changing of the guard? Currently Vermont is looking like the team to beat in the conference, but that’s the joy of conference tournament season; anything can happen.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 America East Tournament.

When is the America East Tournament?

The America East tournament is currently scheduled for March 6-12. The tournament final is set for 11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Where is the America East Tournament?

The American East Tournament will be played in campus gyms as the higher seed will host the lower seed in each matchup, giving the better team home court advantage. This includes the tournament championship which will take place at the highest seed remaining in the game.

How can I watch the America East Tournament?

The entire America East Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the America East Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Vermont: -600

UMBC +1000

New Hampshire: +1500

UMass Lowell: +2500

Hartford +3000

Albany +5000

Binghamton: +6000

NJIT +30000