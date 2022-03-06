How to watch the 2022 America East Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 America East Tournament is set to take place across campus sites of the highest ranked teams from March 6-12.

Vermont enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Stony Brook has been barred from the tournament due to it leaving for the CAA next season. Hartford won last year’s America East Tournament, defeating UMass-Lowell 64-50 in the championship game.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 12 and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the championship game, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 America East Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 6

#8 NJIT at #1 Vermont, ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET

#7 UMass-Lowell at #2 UMBC, ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET

#6 Binghamton at #3 New Hampshire, ESPN+, TBD

#5 Albany at #4 Hartford, ESPN+, TBD

March 9

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, ESPN+, TBD

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, ESPN+, TBD

March 12

Semifinal winners, ESPN2