2022 American Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We are a few days into March so it is time for the college basketball regular season to come to an end and for March Madness to begin. Before we get to the Big Dance, we will have conference tournaments across the country. The 2022 American Conference Tournament will run from Thursday, March 10 to the championship on Sunday, March 13. The tournament will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. As a reminder, the winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid into the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament.

2022 American Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 10

Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina vs. No. 8 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 2: No. 10 Tulsa vs. No. 7 Wichita State, 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 3: No. 11 USF vs. No. 6 UCF, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Friday, March 11

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Houston, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 4 Temple, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 SMU, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Memphis, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Saturday, March 12

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Odds to win American Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBD

Who are the favorites?

The American conference is the epitome of the haves and have-nots. Up top, we have the Houston Cougars, the SMU Mustangs and the Memphis Tigers. On the bottom, however, we have the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the South Florida Bulls. But that is the beauty of the conference tournament, anything can happen! Even so, Houston is going to be tough to take down. They have dominated conference play this year so they are certainly the favorites.

If it isn’t Houston, Memphis or Tulane actually has the best chance to play upset. The conference tournament will kickoff on Thursday, March 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET with the first game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.