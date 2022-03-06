2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We are a few days into March which means it is conference tournament time and March Madness is under way. The Big Ten Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 9 to the championship on Sunday, March 13. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
2022 Big Ten Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
All Times ET
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Northwestern, 6:00 p.m., ~BTN
Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Penn State, 8:30 p.m., ~BTN
Thursday, March 10
Game 3: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Michigan, 11:30 a.m., BTN
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Iowa, ~2:00 p.m., BTN
Game 5: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Ohio State, ~9:00 p.m., BTN
Friday, March 11
Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Illinois, 11:30 p.m., BTN
Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 Rutgers, ~2:00 p.m., BTN
Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Purdue, ~9:00 p.m., BTN
Saturday, March 12
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, ~3:30 p.m., CBS
Sunday, March 13 Final
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m., CBS
*~ game will begin 25 minutes after prior game
Odds to win Big Ten Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
TBA
Who are the favorites?
The Big Ten has been consistently good this season. Of the 14 teams in the conference, nine of them have an overall winning record. Their toughest tests have been against each other which sets up an exciting tournament. Thinking of favorites, it is hard not to give the edge to Wisconsin and Purdue. You can’t count out Illinois, Iowa or Ohio State, but hand behind your back picking a favorite? The Badgers and Boilermakers are looking really tough to beat.