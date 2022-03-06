2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We are a few days into March which means it is conference tournament time and March Madness is under way. The Big Ten Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 9 to the championship on Sunday, March 13. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

2022 Big Ten Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

All Times ET

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Northwestern, 6:00 p.m., ~BTN

Game 2: No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Penn State, 8:30 p.m., ~BTN

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Michigan, 11:30 a.m., BTN

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Iowa, ~2:00 p.m., BTN

Game 5: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Ohio State, ~9:00 p.m., BTN

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Illinois, 11:30 p.m., BTN

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 Rutgers, ~2:00 p.m., BTN

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Purdue, ~9:00 p.m., BTN

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, ~3:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 3:30 p.m., CBS

*~ game will begin 25 minutes after prior game

Odds to win Big Ten Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBA

Who are the favorites?

The Big Ten has been consistently good this season. Of the 14 teams in the conference, nine of them have an overall winning record. Their toughest tests have been against each other which sets up an exciting tournament. Thinking of favorites, it is hard not to give the edge to Wisconsin and Purdue. You can’t count out Illinois, Iowa or Ohio State, but hand behind your back picking a favorite? The Badgers and Boilermakers are looking really tough to beat.