Preview, picks, predictions for 2022 SEC basketball tournament

The 2022 SEC Tournament is set to take to tip off at Amalie Arena in Tampa from March 9-13. Several top teams in the nation will be taking part in the 14-team field with the hopes of cutting down the nets come Sunday.

We’ll be taking a look at some of the best teams in each conference, and providing picks and predictions for each conference tournament. Plenty of favorites will win, but we’ve got some sleepers to consider that might be able to pull off a big upset on the way to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the bracket for the SEC Conference Tournament with TV listings, dates and times.

Favorite: Auburn

Auburn managed to stand atop the SEC standings for the entire season, holding off fierce competition from the likes of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas to win the regular season title. The Tigers have held up well against elite competition this season, owning eight Quad 1 victories for the year. They also have familiarity with the venue having played USF early in the season.

LSU slides in as the No. 5 seed and had its fair share of successes and struggles in league competition. It went into tournament mode on Saturday when surviving an overtime thriller against Alabama at home, marking its sixth Quad 1 win of the season. Beware of the Bayou Bengals.

Dark Horse: Florida

Florida has been squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament all season long and sometimes there’s nothing more dangerous than a team who has its back against the wall. The Gators struggled against elite competition in the SEC this season but does have a win over Auburn in their back pocket. With the tournament essentially being in their backyard just a few hours south of Gainesville, UF could potentially turn some heads here.

Odds to win SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Kentucky +190

Auburn +260

Tennessee +330

Arkansas +750

LSU +1000

Alabama +1500

Florida +4000

Mississippi State +7500

Texas A&M +10000

South Carolina +10000

Vanderbilt +25000

Ole Miss +50000

Missouri +50000

Georgia +50000