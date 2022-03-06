Preview, picks, predictions for 2022 SEC basketball tournament

The 2022 SEC Tournament is set to take to tip off at Amalie Arena in Tampa from March 9-13. Several top teams in the nation will be taking part in the 14-team field with the hopes of cutting down the nets come Sunday.
We’ll be taking a look at some of the best teams in each conference, and providing picks and predictions for each conference tournament. Plenty of favorites will win, but we’ve got some sleepers to consider that might be able to pull off a big upset on the way to the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s the bracket for the SEC Conference Tournament with TV listings, dates and times.
Favorite: Auburn
Auburn managed to stand atop the SEC standings for the entire season, holding off fierce competition from the likes of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas to win the regular season title. The Tigers have held up well against elite competition this season, owning eight Quad 1 victories for the year. They also have familiarity with the venue having played USF early in the season.
Sleeper: LSU
LSU slides in as the No. 5 seed and had its fair share of successes and struggles in league competition. It went into tournament mode on Saturday when surviving an overtime thriller against Alabama at home, marking its sixth Quad 1 win of the season. Beware of the Bayou Bengals.
Dark Horse: Florida
Florida has been squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament all season long and sometimes there’s nothing more dangerous than a team who has its back against the wall. The Gators struggled against elite competition in the SEC this season but does have a win over Auburn in their back pocket. With the tournament essentially being in their backyard just a few hours south of Gainesville, UF could potentially turn some heads here.
Odds to win SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Kentucky +190
Auburn +260
Tennessee +330
Arkansas +750
LSU +1000
Alabama +1500
Florida +4000
Mississippi State +7500
Texas A&M +10000
South Carolina +10000
Vanderbilt +25000
Ole Miss +50000
Missouri +50000
Georgia +50000