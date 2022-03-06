Preview, picks, predictions for 2022 Mountain West basketball tournament

The Mountain West Tournament is set to get going on Wednesday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET. The tournament will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The championship for the conference tournament will be on Saturday, March 12th and it will air on CBS at 6:00 p.m. ET.

We’ll be taking a look at some of the best teams in each conference, and providing picks and predictions for each conference tournament. Plenty of favorites will win, but we’ve got some sleepers to consider that might be able to pull off a big upset on the way to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the bracket for the Mountain West Conference Tournament with TV listings, dates and times.

Favorite: Boise State

Boise State heads into the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Mountian West Conference Tournament. They finished with an overall record of 24-7 and a conference record of 15-3. They did drop their last regular-season game to Colorado State, but they will use that as motivation in the tourney. The Broncos are led by forward Abu Kigab and guard Marcus Shaver Jr. who averaged 14.7 and 14 points per game, respectively, in the regular season.

Sleeper: San Diego State

It feels weird to have San Diego State as a sleeper when they are tied with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the conference tournament. Even so, they finished with the third-best conference record at 13-4. The Mountain West is top-heavy and so the Aztecs are going to have to bring it from the start when they enter in the quarterfinals. Guard Matt Bradley averaged 17 .5 points per game making him the only player on the team to average double-digit points per game in the regular season.

Dark Horse: Wyoming

The Cowboys picked up an overtime win against Fresno State to cap off their regular season and to head into the conference tournament with momentum. They finished in fourth place in the conference, which doesn’t make them too risky of a dark horse. With the talent the Mountain West has at the top of its conference though, even being in fourth place makes it seem like you have a longshot to win. Wyoming knows how to score as they have two players that averaged at least 19 points per game in the regular season. Forward Graham Ike averaged 20.1 points per game and added in 9.7 rebounds per game. Guard Hunter Maldonado averaged 19.0 points per game.

Odds to win Mountain West Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

San Diego State +310

Colorado State +310

Boise State +320

Wyoming +600

UNLV +700

Utah State +1100

Fresno State +1500

Nevada +6000

New Mexico +8000

San Jose State +40000

Air Force +40000