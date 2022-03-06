Preview, picks, predictions for 2022 Big East basketball tournament

The Big East conference tournament was once one of the greatest spectacles in college basketball. It hasn’t quite hit those heights with conference realignment but the there are still some powerhouse programs with national title potential in the 2022 field.

We’ll be taking a look at some of the best teams in each conference, and providing picks and predictions for each conference tournament. Plenty of favorites will win, but we’ve got some sleepers to consider that might be able to pull off a big upset on the way to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the bracket for the Big East Conference Tournament with TV listings, dates and times.

Even though the Wildcats aren’t the top seed, they’re going to be the public favorites based on their recent success and reputation. Collin Gillespie is back in the mix, and Villanova’s three-point shooting is lethal as always. This team does everything well, and doesn’t have many holes. It’ll be hard to stop the Wildcats in this format.

Sleeper: Seton Hall

The Pirates enter the tournament on a five-game winning streak. They’ve got experience and talent across the board, which makes them an immediate threat. Seton Hall has come up short in multiple close games, so there’s a chance some slim margins go their way in this type of format. The Pirates are a team to watch here.

Dark Horse: St. John’s

Any time you have a player like Julian Champagnie who can get hot, you’re capable of making a run in a short series of games. The Red Storm haven’t beaten any of the top teams in the league but they’ve played them tight enough to merit consideration as a dark horse pick.