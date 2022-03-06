 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners’ share for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando.

By Collin Sherwin
Talor Gooch of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shake hands on the 18th green after their round during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational is at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. The reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the event last week due to injuries, so we’ll get a different golfer taking home the purse in 2022.

The total purse for the event that was once known as the Bay Hill Invitational is $12 million. Whoever takes home first place will win $2,160,000, which is the usual 18 percent payout for all Tour events. But this one comes with a few more goodies than most.

Because it’s considered one of the five invitational events, the winner will receive a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour instead of just two years. There’s also no Monday qualifying for four players, and the $12 million purse is second only to next week’s Players Championship which guarantees a whopping $20 million added to the prize pool.

This is also a limited field event for just 120 players, which means some fully-exempt PGA Tour pros are left behind. The reigning US Amateur champion is allowed to participate if they’re still an amateur, but having won a major in the last five years or a Tour event in the last year is the best way to make the field.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational from On The Leaderboard:

  1. $2,160,000
  2. $1,308,000
  3. $828,000
  4. $588,000
  5. $492,000
  6. $435,000
  7. $405,000
  8. $375,000
  9. $351,000
  10. $327,000
  11. $303,000
  12. $279,000
  13. $255,000
  14. $231,000
  15. $219,000
  16. $207,000
  17. $195,000
  18. $183,000
  19. $171,000
  20. $159,000
  21. $147,000
  22. $135,000
  23. $125,400
  24. $115,800
  25. $106,200
  26. $96,600
  27. $93,000
  28. $89,400
  29. $85,800
  30. $82,200
  31. $78,600
  32. $75,000
  33. $71,400
  34. $68,400
  35. $65,400
  36. $62,400
  37. $59,400
  38. $57,000
  39. $54,600
  40. $52,200
  41. $49,800
  42. $47,400
  43. $45,000
  44. $42,600
  45. $40,200
  46. $37,800
  47. $35,400
  48. $33,480
  49. $31,800
  50. $30,840
  51. $30,120
  52. $29,400
  53. $28,920
  54. $28,440
  55. $28,200
  56. $27,960
  57. $27,720
  58. $27,480
  59. $27,240
  60. $27,000
  61. $26,760
  62. $26,520
  63. $26,280
  64. $26,040
  65. $25,800

