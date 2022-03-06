How much will the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational receive in 2022

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational is at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. The reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the event last week due to injuries, so we’ll get a different golfer taking home the purse in 2022.
The total purse for the event that was once known as the Bay Hill Invitational is $12 million. Whoever takes home first place will win $2,160,000, which is the usual 18 percent payout for all Tour events. But this one comes with a few more goodies than most.
Because it’s considered one of the five invitational events, the winner will receive a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour instead of just two years. There’s also no Monday qualifying for four players, and the $12 million purse is second only to next week’s Players Championship which guarantees a whopping $20 million added to the prize pool.
This is also a limited field event for just 120 players, which means some fully-exempt PGA Tour pros are left behind. The reigning US Amateur champion is allowed to participate if they’re still an amateur, but having won a major in the last five years or a Tour event in the last year is the best way to make the field.
Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational from On The Leaderboard:
- $2,160,000
- $1,308,000
- $828,000
- $588,000
- $492,000
- $435,000
- $405,000
- $375,000
- $351,000
- $327,000
- $303,000
- $279,000
- $255,000
- $231,000
- $219,000
- $207,000
- $195,000
- $183,000
- $171,000
- $159,000
- $147,000
- $135,000
- $125,400
- $115,800
- $106,200
- $96,600
- $93,000
- $89,400
- $85,800
- $82,200
- $78,600
- $75,000
- $71,400
- $68,400
- $65,400
- $62,400
- $59,400
- $57,000
- $54,600
- $52,200
- $49,800
- $47,400
- $45,000
- $42,600
- $40,200
- $37,800
- $35,400
- $33,480
- $31,800
- $30,840
- $30,120
- $29,400
- $28,920
- $28,440
- $28,200
- $27,960
- $27,720
- $27,480
- $27,240
- $27,000
- $26,760
- $26,520
- $26,280
- $26,040
- $25,800