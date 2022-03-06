Bracketology 2022: Updates, upsets, teams to watch on Sunday, March 6

Ladies and gentlemen, we are now just one week away from Selection Sunday as we have officially reached the finish line for the regular season in college basketball.

We experienced a frantic Saturday slate yesterday where the field for several conference tournaments became clear. More teams will wrap up their respective regular season slates this afternoon while two leagues will crown a tournament champion to represent them in the NCAA Tournament.

There’s a lot of moving parts this time of the year in regards to where things stand for the 68-team dance so bear with us as we try to sort through the madness.

Last night’s bubble watch

North Carolina 94, No. 4 Duke 81: The story of the day was Coach K’s farewell to Cameron Indoor Stadium and rival North Carolina crashing the festivities with a 13-point win. With a five-game winning streak to end the season, the Tar Heels are officially off the bubble and will be safely in the field of 68 come next Sunday.

Kentucky 71, Florida 63: The Gators made the score respectable in their season finale but didn’t have any answers for Oscar Tshiebwe and the Wildcats. UF needs a nice showing at the SEC Tournament to have a prayer at the NCAA’s.

Purdue 69, Indiana 67: A victory over the No. 8 team in the country would’ve done wonders for IU in its quest to get off the bubble but its efforts came up just short. The Hoosiers must now pull off a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament for any hope of making the big dance.

Louisiana 79, Texas State 72: Texas State entered the Sun Belt Tournament as the No. 1 seed and their hopes for an NCAA Tournament were shot down with an upset loss to Louisiana. The Bobcats had posted 21 wins heading into Pensacola.

Games to watch today

No. 14 Houston at Memphis, 12 p.m. ET, CBS: Houston is trying to end the regular season by picking up its first Quad 1 win while Memphis is trying to get off the bubble with a quality home win of its own.

Longwood vs. Winthop, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2: One of these teams will punch its ticker to the NCAA Tournament in the Big South Championship Game. Longwood defeated Winthrop 92-88 earlier in the season.

No. 23 Ohio State vs. Michigan, 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox: A potentially shorthanded Ohio State could continue to add on to its tournament resume while a bubble team like Michigan could get a much-need Quad 1 victory heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Loyola-Chicago vs. Drake, 2 p.m. ET, CBS: The second conference championship game will take place in St. Louis as these two teams will battle for the Missouri Valley title.

Bubble teams per Bracketwag.com

Last 4 in - SMU, Rutgers, North Carolina, Memphis

First 4 out - VCU, Michigan, Indiana, Florida

Next 4 out - St Bonaventure, Virginia Tech, Belmont, Dayton

Conference breakdown per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Big Ten 8

Big East 7

Big 12 6

SEC 6

ACC 5

Mountain West 4

WCC 3

Pac-12 3

American 2

Missouri Valley 2